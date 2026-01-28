The Maritime Mystery: GRINCH Tanker Grounds in Marseille

The 'GRINCH' oil tanker has been caught in the political crossfire as French authorities suspect it of being part of a clandestine fleet assisting Russia in bypassing international sanctions. The ship is currently held at the Marseille-Fos port after an operation by the French navy.

The vessel's Indian captain, initially detained, has since been released. He has returned to the vessel, pending further investigations. The ship sailed from Murmansk under a Comoros flag, raising suspicions about its origins and allegiances.

This incident highlights the ongoing challenges of international maritime regulation enforcement, especially amid geopolitical tensions and sanctions. The involvement of the shadow fleet could further complicate efforts to maintain diplomatic and economic pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)