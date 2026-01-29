Left Menu

Search Operation for Missing Plane in Colombia

Colombian aviation and military authorities have initiated a search operation for a missing small commercial plane carrying 15 individuals, which lost contact during a flight in northeast Colombia. The aircraft, managed by state-owned airline Satena, last communicated with air traffic control 22 minutes after takeoff.

Colombian aviation and military authorities have launched a search operation to locate a missing small commercial plane carrying 15 individuals in northeast Colombia. The aircraft, operated by state-owned airline Satena, lost communication Wednesday while en route from Cucuta to Ocana.

Satena reported that Flight NSE 8849, which departed at approximately 11:42 a.m., was scheduled to land at 12:05 p.m. The plane, unfortunately, last made contact with air traffic control at 11:54 a.m., sparking concerns over its whereabouts and the safety of those on board.

The search effort, involving both aviation and military officials, is focused on tracing the flight path of the lost plane to safely recover the passengers and crew. Authorities urge patience from the public as they work diligently to resolve the situation.

