Norwegian Triumph: Kristoffersen and McGrath Shine in Slalom Showdown
Henrik Kristoffersen secured his first win of the season in the World Cup Alpine skiing slalom, ahead of teammate Atle Lie McGrath, in a race held before the Milano Cortina Olympics. Kristoffersen's victory in Schladming marked his 34th career win, with France's Clement Noel taking third place.
The win, achieved in a thrilling night race, saw Kristoffersen make a stunning comeback after trailing in the initial run. His performance not only marked his 34th career win but also his fifth victory at the Schladming venue.
The competition saw many contenders stumble, yet Kristoffersen attributed the challenging conditions to bringing out the 'proper skiers'. With the Olympics ahead, both Kristoffersen and McGrath are poised for further success.
(With inputs from agencies.)
