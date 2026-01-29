Norwegian Triumph: Kristoffersen and McGrath Shine in Slalom Showdown

Henrik Kristoffersen claimed his first victory of the season in the men's World Cup Alpine skiing slalom, leading a Norwegian one-two finish with Atle Lie McGrath in Schladming ahead of the Milano Cortina Olympics.

The win, achieved in a thrilling night race, saw Kristoffersen make a stunning comeback after trailing in the initial run. His performance not only marked his 34th career win but also his fifth victory at the Schladming venue.

The competition saw many contenders stumble, yet Kristoffersen attributed the challenging conditions to bringing out the 'proper skiers'. With the Olympics ahead, both Kristoffersen and McGrath are poised for further success.

(With inputs from agencies.)