Left Menu

Los Angeles Mayor Challenges Trump on FIFA World Cup Welcome

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass urged U.S. President Donald Trump to assure international fans of their welcome for the FIFA World Cup. Amid concerns over U.S. immigration enforcement, Bass emphasized the necessity for a supportive message from both the city and the White House to encourage global attendance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 03:15 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 03:15 IST
Los Angeles Mayor Challenges Trump on FIFA World Cup Welcome
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has called on President Donald Trump to assure international visitors that they are welcome in the city for the upcoming FIFA World Cup. Bass emphasized the importance of conveying this message to counter growing concerns over U.S. immigration enforcement, which might deter international fans.

Her comments come as Los Angeles prepares to host eight World Cup matches in June and July. Despite Trump's previous support for the tournament, his administration's controversial policies have clouded the event's prospects, especially amidst a proposed fan boycott by former FIFA president Sepp Blatter.

The situation is further complicated by recent developments, such as the deployment of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel to Italy for the Winter Olympics, raising political tensions. The lack of an immediate response from the White House adds uncertainty to the international fan-fare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026