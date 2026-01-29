Los Angeles Mayor Challenges Trump on FIFA World Cup Welcome

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has called on President Donald Trump to assure international visitors that they are welcome in the city for the upcoming FIFA World Cup. Bass emphasized the importance of conveying this message to counter growing concerns over U.S. immigration enforcement, which might deter international fans.

Her comments come as Los Angeles prepares to host eight World Cup matches in June and July. Despite Trump's previous support for the tournament, his administration's controversial policies have clouded the event's prospects, especially amidst a proposed fan boycott by former FIFA president Sepp Blatter.

The situation is further complicated by recent developments, such as the deployment of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel to Italy for the Winter Olympics, raising political tensions. The lack of an immediate response from the White House adds uncertainty to the international fan-fare.

