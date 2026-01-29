Left Menu

Tragic Plane Crash Claims Lives in Colombia

A plane crash in northeast Colombia has resulted in the deaths of all 15 passengers, including a lawmaker. The Beechcraft 1900 plane lost contact 12 minutes after taking off from Cucuta. Among those on board was lawmaker Diogenes Quintero and Congress candidate Carlos Salcedo. The incident occurred in a region known for illegal armed activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 03:19 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 03:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic incident on Wednesday, a plane crash in northeast Colombia claimed the lives of all 15 people on board, including an esteemed lawmaker. The Beechcraft 1900 aircraft embarked on its journey from Cucuta, near the Venezuelan border, aiming for a short flight to the town of Ocana when disaster struck.

Air traffic control reported losing contact with the turboprop plane merely 12 minutes into its flight. In a revealing statement, carrier Satena disclosed that the plane's emergency beacon had, unfortunately, not been activated during the critical moments.

Lawmaker Diogenes Quintero, along with his aide, was among the passengers, as confirmed by Quintero's representatives. As the nation mourns, El Tiempo reported that Carlos Salcedo, a Congress candidate for the upcoming March elections, was also aboard. This tragic event unfolded in a mountainous region notorious for its dense coca leaf plantations and the presence of illegal armed groups, including the National Liberation Army and a dissident faction of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia.

