Tragic Plane Crash Claims Lives in Colombia

In a tragic incident on Wednesday, a plane crash in northeast Colombia claimed the lives of all 15 people on board, including an esteemed lawmaker. The Beechcraft 1900 aircraft embarked on its journey from Cucuta, near the Venezuelan border, aiming for a short flight to the town of Ocana when disaster struck.

Air traffic control reported losing contact with the turboprop plane merely 12 minutes into its flight. In a revealing statement, carrier Satena disclosed that the plane's emergency beacon had, unfortunately, not been activated during the critical moments.

Lawmaker Diogenes Quintero, along with his aide, was among the passengers, as confirmed by Quintero's representatives. As the nation mourns, El Tiempo reported that Carlos Salcedo, a Congress candidate for the upcoming March elections, was also aboard. This tragic event unfolded in a mountainous region notorious for its dense coca leaf plantations and the presence of illegal armed groups, including the National Liberation Army and a dissident faction of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia.