Tragic Plane Crash in Colombia: All 15 Aboard Perish

A small plane crashed in the rural area of Norte de Santander, Colombia, resulting in the deaths of all 15 people aboard. Operated by Satena, the flight was en route from Cucuta to Ocana. Authorities confirmed no survivors were found after the wreckage was located.

  • Country:
  • Colombia

A tragic plane crash occurred Wednesday in Colombia's Norte de Santander province, claiming the lives of all 15 people on board. The plane, operated by the state-owned airline Satena, went down in the rural community of Curasica, authorities reported.

Once alerted by local officials about the crash location, a rescue team was sent to evaluate the situation. Colombia's Transportation Ministry later confirmed that, sadly, there were no survivors when the aircraft was found. The aircraft, with the registration number HK4709, took off at 11:42 am from Cucuta's airport, heading to Ocana on what was supposed to be a 40-minute journey.

Final contact between the plane and air traffic control occurred shortly after departure. The passengers included Diogenes Quintero, a representative for victims of internal armed conflict in the region, adding a note of prominence to the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

