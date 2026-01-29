Left Menu

Cyberattacks Target Bumble, Match Group, and CrunchBase

Bumble, Match Group, and CrunchBase were targeted in recent cyberattacks, as reported by Bloomberg. The attacks impacted user data to varying degrees, but financial information remained secure. Panera Bread also reported an incident, emphasizing that only contact information was affected. Authorities have been alerted to investigate further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 05:46 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 05:46 IST
Cyberattacks Target Bumble, Match Group, and CrunchBase
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bumble, Match Group, and CrunchBase have fallen victim to cyberattacks, according to a Bloomberg report citing representatives from the affected companies.

Panera Bread also confirmed a similar incident, emphasizing that the compromised data was limited to contact information. They have since notified the relevant authorities. Bumble reassured users that intruders did not access its member database, accounts, direct messages, or profiles. Meanwhile, Match Group, the parent company of Tinder, reported only a minor data breach without compromising user login credentials, financial information, or private messages.

CrunchBase, a data provider website, reported that documents on its corporate network were affected. However, they have managed to contain the situation. Neither Match, Bumble, nor CrunchBase have provided further comments outside regular business hours, as stated in the Reuters report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026