Cyberattacks Target Bumble, Match Group, and CrunchBase

Bumble, Match Group, and CrunchBase have fallen victim to cyberattacks, according to a Bloomberg report citing representatives from the affected companies.

Panera Bread also confirmed a similar incident, emphasizing that the compromised data was limited to contact information. They have since notified the relevant authorities. Bumble reassured users that intruders did not access its member database, accounts, direct messages, or profiles. Meanwhile, Match Group, the parent company of Tinder, reported only a minor data breach without compromising user login credentials, financial information, or private messages.

CrunchBase, a data provider website, reported that documents on its corporate network were affected. However, they have managed to contain the situation. Neither Match, Bumble, nor CrunchBase have provided further comments outside regular business hours, as stated in the Reuters report.

(With inputs from agencies.)