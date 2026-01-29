Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Controversy in Minneapolis

In the heart of Minneapolis, U.S. President Donald Trump issued a direct warning to the city's mayor, Jacob Frey, accusing him of 'playing with fire' by not enforcing federal immigration laws. This comes in the wake of Trump's earlier promise to 'de-escalate' the city's tensions.

The city faces daily unrest as deportation raids persist. Protests erupted nationwide after two U.S. citizens were killed by federal officers, including Rene Good and Alex Pretti. Their deaths have drawn widespread attention, with Bruce Springsteen even penning a protest song in their honor.

While the Trump administration signaled a shift to a more targeted enforcement strategy, tensions remain high. Communities have expressed skepticism about meaningful change, especially after past aggressive tactics. Federal immigration operations, however, continue against the backdrop of heightened political scrutiny.

