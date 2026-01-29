Left Menu

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Controversy in Minneapolis

Amid tensions in Minneapolis over federal immigration enforcement, President Trump criticized local leaders for not cooperating with federal immigration laws. Despite mixed messages from the administration, deportation raids continued. The situation intensified after two shootings by federal agents, sparking nationwide protests and calls for investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 05:54 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 05:54 IST
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Controversy in Minneapolis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the heart of Minneapolis, U.S. President Donald Trump issued a direct warning to the city's mayor, Jacob Frey, accusing him of 'playing with fire' by not enforcing federal immigration laws. This comes in the wake of Trump's earlier promise to 'de-escalate' the city's tensions.

The city faces daily unrest as deportation raids persist. Protests erupted nationwide after two U.S. citizens were killed by federal officers, including Rene Good and Alex Pretti. Their deaths have drawn widespread attention, with Bruce Springsteen even penning a protest song in their honor.

While the Trump administration signaled a shift to a more targeted enforcement strategy, tensions remain high. Communities have expressed skepticism about meaningful change, especially after past aggressive tactics. Federal immigration operations, however, continue against the backdrop of heightened political scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026