Left Menu

India's Capital Markets Shine Amid Global Uncertainty: A Look at FY26 IPO Surge

India's primary capital markets flourished in FY26, led by a surge in IPOs despite global uncertainties. Sound economic fundamentals, strong domestic investor participation, and regulatory reforms by SEBI propelled market resilience. The rise included notable increases in SME listings and a shift in household savings towards equities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 14:05 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 14:05 IST
India's Capital Markets Shine Amid Global Uncertainty: A Look at FY26 IPO Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the face of global economic uncertainty, India's primary capital markets have demonstrated remarkable resilience, emerging as frontrunners in the initial public offerings (IPOs) sector during FY26, according to the Economic Survey released on Thursday.

Bolstered by robust macroeconomic fundamentals, vibrant domestic investor participation, and continuous regulatory reforms by SEBI, the markets have maintained stability. This feat comes despite the challenges posed by trade disruptions and foreign capital outflows, with market sentiment initially dampened by US tariff measures and weaker corporate earnings.

However, corrective measures including income tax cuts and GST reforms, alongside improved corporate performance, aided market stabilization. The Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex recorded substantial gains, while the IPO volumes and mainboard listings rose significantly, underscoring India's pivotal role in global capital formation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
2
Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026