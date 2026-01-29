Chancellor Merz Calls for Stronger European NATO Ties
Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized the need for a stronger NATO presence within Europe while urging collaboration with the United States. Addressing the German parliament, Merz expressed determination that Europe will resist any intimidation from tariff threats.
- Germany
