Chancellor Merz Calls for Stronger European NATO Ties

Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized the need for a stronger NATO presence within Europe while urging collaboration with the United States. Addressing the German parliament, Merz expressed determination that Europe will resist any intimidation from tariff threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 29-01-2026 14:05 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 14:05 IST
Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz has urged for a reinforced NATO presence within Europe, while also emphasizing the importance of maintaining cooperation with the United States.

Addressing the German parliament on Thursday, Merz highlighted the importance of unity within the European defense framework.

He confidently asserted that Europe will no longer succumb to pressure from tariff threats, signaling a resilient stance against external economic intimidation.

