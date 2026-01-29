Left Menu

Ethiopian Airlines Halts Tigray Flights Amid Escalating Tensions

Ethiopian Airlines has stopped all flights to the Tigray region due to increasing tensions between the Ethiopian federal government and Tigray's regional authorities. An airline official confirmed the cancellation but did not provide an explanation for the decision.

Ethiopian Airlines announced the cancellation of all flights to the northern Tigray region on Thursday, an official revealed to Reuters.

The move comes as tensions intensify between Ethiopia's federal government and the regional authorities in Tigray.

Despite confirming the cancellations, the airline representative did not elaborate on the reasons behind the decision.

