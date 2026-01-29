Navigating Through Geopolitical Turbulence: India's Strategic Economic Path

In the face of global geopolitical turbulence, India is urged to adopt a strategy of both a marathon and sprint, according to the Economic Survey 2025-26 presented in parliament. The Survey underscores that ongoing geopolitical realignments are reshaping global investment, supply chains, and growth prospects.

The document advises India to focus on resilience and innovation, avoiding short-term fixes to economic pressures. As 2026 approaches, the Survey suggests that policy credibility and administrative discipline will become crucial strategic assets rather than mere virtues.

The Survey emphasizes the need for strategic sobriety, with an emphasis on buffering, redundancy, and liquidity to cope with financial volatility and geopolitical uncertainty. Despite strong macroeconomic fundamentals, India's external environment requires prioritization of growth and shock absorption to manage rising import costs and maintain economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)