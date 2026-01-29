Left Menu

Navigating Through Geopolitical Turbulence: India's Strategic Economic Path

The Economic Survey 2025-26 advises India to adopt a dual approach of 'marathon and sprint' to navigate geopolitical upheavals. It underscores the importance of resilience, innovation, and strategic discipline to maintain economic growth while managing global uncertainties, particularly in investment, trade, and macroeconomic stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 14:12 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 14:12 IST
Navigating Through Geopolitical Turbulence: India's Strategic Economic Path
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the face of global geopolitical turbulence, India is urged to adopt a strategy of both a marathon and sprint, according to the Economic Survey 2025-26 presented in parliament. The Survey underscores that ongoing geopolitical realignments are reshaping global investment, supply chains, and growth prospects.

The document advises India to focus on resilience and innovation, avoiding short-term fixes to economic pressures. As 2026 approaches, the Survey suggests that policy credibility and administrative discipline will become crucial strategic assets rather than mere virtues.

The Survey emphasizes the need for strategic sobriety, with an emphasis on buffering, redundancy, and liquidity to cope with financial volatility and geopolitical uncertainty. Despite strong macroeconomic fundamentals, India's external environment requires prioritization of growth and shock absorption to manage rising import costs and maintain economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026