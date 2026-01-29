Adani Power's Profit Decline Amid Expansion Efforts

Adani Power has announced a notable 15% decrease in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter of FY26, reporting earnings of Rs 2,488 crore compared to Rs 2,940 crore in the same period last year. This decline is attributed largely to lower one-time income, as per the company's statement released on Thursday.

Despite a decrease in net revenue, settled at Rs 12,717 crore from Rs 13,434 crore the previous year, the company maintained power sale volumes with 23.6 billion units sold in Q3 FY26, contrasted with 23.3 billion units in Q3 FY25. This occurred even amidst disruptions from an unexpectedly prolonged monsoon.

Strategically, Adani Power has fortified its position by securing a long-term power purchase agreement for 3,200 MW with Assam's power distribution firm. CEO S B Khyalia emphasized the company's aggressive procurement of agreements for its expanding capacity, noting that nearly half of their 23.7 GW expansion is contracted with state power suppliers.

