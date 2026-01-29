NMDC Eyes Canadian Coal to Power India's Steel Future
Indian state-run miner NMDC is exploring coal reserves in Canada to enhance steel manufacturing capabilities in India. This move aligns with India's goals to secure key raw materials and push for sustainable industrial development. Discussions between Indian and Canadian ministers aim to strengthen cooperation in critical minerals and clean energy.
Indian state-run miner NMDC is setting its sights on coal reserves in Canada as part of a strategic initiative to bolster India's steel manufacturing capacity. This development comes as announced by India's steel minister, H.D. Kumaraswamy, during discussions with Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, Tim Hodgson.
The bilateral meeting focused on enhancing cooperation in critical minerals, clean mobility, advanced manufacturing, and sustainable industrial development between the two nations. The Indian government is keen on securing stable supplies of essential raw materials, including coking coal, lithium, cobalt, and rare earth elements, as it seeks to expand steel production and transition toward cleaner energy solutions.
This strategic collaboration is poised to have significant implications for both countries, marking a critical step forward in addressing the growing demands for eco-friendly industrial methods and the sustainable sourcing of key minerals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
