Left Menu

NMDC Eyes Canadian Coal to Power India's Steel Future

Indian state-run miner NMDC is exploring coal reserves in Canada to enhance steel manufacturing capabilities in India. This move aligns with India's goals to secure key raw materials and push for sustainable industrial development. Discussions between Indian and Canadian ministers aim to strengthen cooperation in critical minerals and clean energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 16:16 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 16:16 IST
NMDC Eyes Canadian Coal to Power India's Steel Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Indian state-run miner NMDC is setting its sights on coal reserves in Canada as part of a strategic initiative to bolster India's steel manufacturing capacity. This development comes as announced by India's steel minister, H.D. Kumaraswamy, during discussions with Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, Tim Hodgson.

The bilateral meeting focused on enhancing cooperation in critical minerals, clean mobility, advanced manufacturing, and sustainable industrial development between the two nations. The Indian government is keen on securing stable supplies of essential raw materials, including coking coal, lithium, cobalt, and rare earth elements, as it seeks to expand steel production and transition toward cleaner energy solutions.

This strategic collaboration is poised to have significant implications for both countries, marking a critical step forward in addressing the growing demands for eco-friendly industrial methods and the sustainable sourcing of key minerals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
2
Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026