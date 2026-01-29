Left Menu

Transformative Expansion: Indian Railways' Infrastructure Leap

The Economic Survey 2025–26 highlights significant advancements in Indian Railways, driven by sustained investments and infrastructure expansion. Key improvements include network expansion, electrification, and the launch of major projects such as the Mumbai–Ahmedabad High Speed Rail and Dedicated Freight Corridors, aimed at reducing logistics costs and enhancing connectivity.

Sustained investments have fueled record-breaking advancements in Indian Railways, as outlined in the Economic Survey for the financial year 2025–26, presented in Parliament. It reports that track commissioning rates have more than doubled since 2014, from an annual average of 1,499 km to 3,118 km currently.

The network has now expanded to 69,439 Route Kilometers as of March 2025, with further growth of 3,500 km planned for FY26. Electrification has reached 99.1%, reflecting the government's focus on modernizing assets and strengthening multimodal connectivity.

Key projects like the Mumbai–Ahmedabad High Speed Rail and Dedicated Freight Corridors are transforming logistics and rail infrastructure. These initiatives are anticipated to lower logistics costs and improve network reliability, with significant progress in station redevelopment also underway.

