Assam Assembly's Last Session: Pre-Election Budget Unveiling

The Assam assembly's final session before upcoming elections is set to kick off on February 16. The focus of this session will be the presentation of a vote-on-account budget, crucial for the state's governance, ahead of the electoral clash.

An official notification confirmed that the assembly will meet at 9:30 AM, with the session expected to span four days. However, official deliberations on the detailed program are pending, as the Business Advisory Committee is yet to convene.

The elections, affecting 126 constituencies, are anticipated in March or April. Currently, the BJP-led coalition commands a majority, with 64 seats, while the opposition features a mix of Congress, AIUDF, CPI(M), and an Independent MLA.

(With inputs from agencies.)