Assam Assembly's Last Session: Pre-Election Budget Unveiling

The final session of the Assam assembly will commence on February 16 to present a vote-on-account budget ahead of the elections. Scheduled to last four days, the session's detailed agenda is currently undecided. Assam elections are anticipated in March-April, with BJP holding a majority in the assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 29-01-2026 19:32 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 19:32 IST
The Assam assembly's final session before upcoming elections is set to kick off on February 16. The focus of this session will be the presentation of a vote-on-account budget, crucial for the state's governance, ahead of the electoral clash.

An official notification confirmed that the assembly will meet at 9:30 AM, with the session expected to span four days. However, official deliberations on the detailed program are pending, as the Business Advisory Committee is yet to convene.

The elections, affecting 126 constituencies, are anticipated in March or April. Currently, the BJP-led coalition commands a majority, with 64 seats, while the opposition features a mix of Congress, AIUDF, CPI(M), and an Independent MLA.

