Guiding the Rise of AI: India's Strategy for Responsible Tech Growth

The Economic Survey has recommended establishing an 'AI Economic Council' in India to carefully manage the adoption of Artificial Intelligence. This initiative is aimed at ensuring AI advancements boost productivity without undermining employment and the dignity of human labor, the survey noted.

The council would work alongside private sector firms to chart a roadmap for AI deployment, addressing crucial factors like job displacement and geographical impacts. The survey stressed the importance of incorporating AI policy into India's socio-economic framework, advocating for regulations mirroring those in social media for transparency.

Moreover, the survey highlighted the potential of AI in education, cautioned against over-reliance on AI for cognitive tasks, and underscored the need for ethical guidelines to prevent misuse such as surveillance abuse. It also outlined the necessity of balancing technological growth with human welfare and inclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)