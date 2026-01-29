Left Menu

Quess Corp Achieves 32% Profit Surge Despite Revenue Dip

Quess Corp reported a 32% increase in consolidated net profit for Q4, reaching Rs 55.09 crore. Despite a revenue dip of 2.22%, profitability was driven by high-margin businesses, particularly professional staffing and overseas segments. The board approved an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-01-2026 17:05 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 17:05 IST
Quess Corp Achieves 32% Profit Surge Despite Revenue Dip
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Quess Corp, a prominent staffing and workforce solutions company, announced a substantial 32% rise in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter, reaching Rs 55.09 crore.

This notable profit growth comes despite a 2.22% decline in the company's revenue, reported at Rs 3,929.70 crore.

The profit uptick is largely attributed to the firm's focus on high-margin businesses, such as professional staffing with a tech and niche skill emphasis, and its overseas segment, leading to significant EBITDA growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
2
Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026