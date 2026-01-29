Quess Corp Achieves 32% Profit Surge Despite Revenue Dip

Quess Corp, a prominent staffing and workforce solutions company, announced a substantial 32% rise in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter, reaching Rs 55.09 crore.

This notable profit growth comes despite a 2.22% decline in the company's revenue, reported at Rs 3,929.70 crore.

The profit uptick is largely attributed to the firm's focus on high-margin businesses, such as professional staffing with a tech and niche skill emphasis, and its overseas segment, leading to significant EBITDA growth.

