Quess Corp Achieves 32% Profit Surge Despite Revenue Dip
Quess Corp reported a 32% increase in consolidated net profit for Q4, reaching Rs 55.09 crore. Despite a revenue dip of 2.22%, profitability was driven by high-margin businesses, particularly professional staffing and overseas segments. The board approved an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-01-2026 17:05 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 17:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Quess Corp, a prominent staffing and workforce solutions company, announced a substantial 32% rise in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter, reaching Rs 55.09 crore.
This notable profit growth comes despite a 2.22% decline in the company's revenue, reported at Rs 3,929.70 crore.
The profit uptick is largely attributed to the firm's focus on high-margin businesses, such as professional staffing with a tech and niche skill emphasis, and its overseas segment, leading to significant EBITDA growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
