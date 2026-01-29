Dollar Dips amid Fed Uncertainty and Global Currency Dynamics

The dollar clawed back slightly on Thursday but largely remained near multi-year lows. A moderately hawkish stance from the Federal Reserve offered minimal buoyancy as uncertainties surrounding U.S. policy, particularly regarding Greenland and Fed independence, continued to weigh heavily on currency sentiment.

European currencies, like the euro, capitalized on the dollar's slip, breaking key resistance levels amid growing concerns over rapid valuation shifts impacting inflation dynamics. ECB strategists warn of possible rate cuts if the euro's ascent persists, despite ECB board member Isabel Schnabel declaring monetary policy in a 'good place' at present.

Meanwhile, the yen hovered in a stable range, as coordinated action between Japan's Ministry of Finance and the U.S. Treasury provided temporary stability. However, experts cautioned that only robust disinflation measures could ensure sustained relief for yen pressures.

