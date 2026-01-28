Japan's Yen Tug-of-War: Election, Economics, and Interventions

Japan's currency has become a focal point of economic tension as Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's election campaign promotes expansive stimulus measures. The yen's value, which has declined notably, symbolizes market concerns about Japan's fiscal health.

Despite potential intervention by Japanese authorities, experts like Toshinobu Chiba doubt significant lasting impact, as investors lack trust in Japan's fiscal management. With debt at 230% of GDP, the world's highest, and fiscal policies under scrutiny, the yen's volatility mirrors broader financial anxieties.

The forthcoming election could prove pivotal, but challenges remain as policymakers contemplate suspending a food tax. Intervention may slow currency shifts temporarily but won't reverse underlying fiscal fears. As Takaichi navigates political challenges, Tokyo's financial strategies face intense scrutiny.

