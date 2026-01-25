Cricketing Diplomacy: Geopolitics Reshapes the Indian Sub-Continent's Playing Field

The geopolitics of the Indian sub-continent is redrawing the boundaries of cricket once again. Historically viewed as an India-Pakistan issue, political disruptions are now affecting the broader cricket ecosystem, seen in Bangladesh's exclusion from the upcoming T20 World Cup beginning February 7.

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi hinted at a possible withdrawal in solidarity with Bangladesh, challenging the diplomatic undercurrents. However, his rhetoric was short-lived as the Pakistan team prepared their World Cup lineup. Former spinner Harbhajan Singh criticized Naqvi, calling the move unnecessary interference.

The diplomatic strain stems from political tensions following ex-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's move to India and subsequent societal unrest in Bangladesh. The backlash on the cricket field was first evidenced by Mustafizur Rahman's IPL exit. The situation underscores the urgent need for contingency frameworks to protect Bangladesh's cricketing interests.