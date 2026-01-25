Cricketing Diplomacy: Geopolitics Reshapes the Indian Sub-Continent's Playing Field
Geopolitical tensions in the Indian sub-continent have once again influenced cricket, with Bangladesh's exclusion from the T20 World Cup due to unresolved political disputes. Pakistan's brief support for Bangladesh was thwarted, emphasizing how deeply entwined politics is with cricket. Bangladesh now faces significant losses both financially and reputationally.
- Country:
- India
The geopolitics of the Indian sub-continent is redrawing the boundaries of cricket once again. Historically viewed as an India-Pakistan issue, political disruptions are now affecting the broader cricket ecosystem, seen in Bangladesh's exclusion from the upcoming T20 World Cup beginning February 7.
Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi hinted at a possible withdrawal in solidarity with Bangladesh, challenging the diplomatic undercurrents. However, his rhetoric was short-lived as the Pakistan team prepared their World Cup lineup. Former spinner Harbhajan Singh criticized Naqvi, calling the move unnecessary interference.
The diplomatic strain stems from political tensions following ex-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's move to India and subsequent societal unrest in Bangladesh. The backlash on the cricket field was first evidenced by Mustafizur Rahman's IPL exit. The situation underscores the urgent need for contingency frameworks to protect Bangladesh's cricketing interests.
ALSO READ
Pakistan Unveils 15-Man Squad for T20 World Cup Amid Past Tensions
Pakistan and Bangladesh: Rebuilding Bridges
Bangladesh's Exit from T20 World Cup Sparks Global Cricket Discontent
ICC Replaces Bangladesh with Scotland for T20 World Cup 2026
Pakistani Human Rights Lawyers Sentenced for 'Anti-State' Social Media Posts