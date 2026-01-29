India's Economic Forecast: Growth Amid Global Uncertainties

India Inc has expressed optimism over the Economic Survey's medium-term reform agenda, aligning with the Viksit Bharat vision, projecting a 6.8-7.2% growth for the next fiscal year amidst global uncertainties.

Chandrajit Banerjee from CII appreciates the survey's pragmatic assessment, foreseeing double-digit nominal growth contributing to revenue growth and reducing borrowing pressures.

Saurabh Sanyal from ASSOCHAM stresses the importance of process reforms and deregulation for enhancing India's growth potential, while Shrivallabh Goyal underlines the role of economic infrastructure in urban development.