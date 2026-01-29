Left Menu

India's Economic Forecast: Growth Amid Global Uncertainties

India's Economic Survey suggests a 6.8-7.2% growth for the next fiscal year despite global challenges. The forecast for 2026-27 is lower than the current year's 7.4%, driven by consumption and investment. CII and ASSOCHAM emphasize the need for reforms to enhance growth potential.

Updated: 29-01-2026 18:19 IST
India Inc has expressed optimism over the Economic Survey's medium-term reform agenda, aligning with the Viksit Bharat vision, projecting a 6.8-7.2% growth for the next fiscal year amidst global uncertainties.

Chandrajit Banerjee from CII appreciates the survey's pragmatic assessment, foreseeing double-digit nominal growth contributing to revenue growth and reducing borrowing pressures.

Saurabh Sanyal from ASSOCHAM stresses the importance of process reforms and deregulation for enhancing India's growth potential, while Shrivallabh Goyal underlines the role of economic infrastructure in urban development.

