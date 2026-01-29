Left Menu

Spain's Rail Investment Jumps Amid Safety Scrutiny

Spain's government has significantly increased its railway network investment following a series of serious train accidents. Transport Minister Oscar Puente cited a 66% rise in maintenance spending per kilometer since 2017, defending against criticism that past underinvestment led to these incidents.

Amid increasing scrutiny over recent train accidents, Spain's Transport Minister Oscar Puente announced a substantial rise in railway network investments. Following fatal incidents, including a high-speed crash killing 45 people, Puente highlighted a 66% increase in maintenance spending since 2017.

While defending against criticism from lawmakers demanding his resignation, Puente noted Spain's maintenance spending is now at or above the European average, although the European Commission raises concerns. Spain invested significantly less in rail infrastructure between 2010 and 2018 compared to pre-financial crisis spending levels.

From 2011 to 2018, the People's Party cut spending amid an EU austerity push linked to a debt crisis. Investment in the rail sector has since risen to roughly 5 billion euros in 2025, marking a significant increase from the 1.7 billion euros in 2017 under the ruling Socialist Party.

