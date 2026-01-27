India-EU trade deal will create millions of jobs in India and Europe: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2026 16:58 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 16:58 IST
Ursula von der Leyen's Stylish Diplomatic Wardrobe Wows India
India, Europe to reduce strategic dependency at a time when global trade is being increasingly weaponised: Ursula von der Leyen.
We are delivering security for our people in an increasingly insecure world: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
India has risen, Europe is truly glad about it: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
