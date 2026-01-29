Paytm Records Third Profitable Quarter with Robust Growth in Payments and Financial Services

Paytm, officially known as One 97 Communications Ltd, has reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 225 crore for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, marking its third consecutive profitable quarter. The impressive numbers were bolstered by leading customer monetisation strategies and sustained gains in the UPI market share.

The company's operating revenue surged by 20% year-on-year, reaching Rs 2,194 crore. This growth was driven by higher payment volumes, an expanding merchant base, and increased contributions from financial services. Paytm's EBITDA for the quarter rose sharply by Rs 433 crore to Rs 156 crore, reflecting a 7% margin. The firm noted a decrease in indirect expenses by 8% due to reduced employee stock option costs and lower provisions for doubtful debts.

During the quarter, Paytm's merchant ecosystem expanded significantly with subscriptions hitting 1.44 crore. On the consumer front, Paytm's UPI transactions outpaced the industry with a 35% growth. The company ended the quarter with a cash reserve of Rs 12,882 crore, ensuring adequate funding for future growth initiatives. Paytm aims to boost its leadership across both large and small merchants by innovating its payment solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)