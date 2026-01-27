Left Menu

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Shines with 58% Profit Surge in December Quarter

Motilal Oswal Financial Services reported a notable 58% rise in net profit, achieving Rs 721 crore for December quarter 2025. The impressive results stem from growth in assets and private wealth management, alongside a 33% increase in total assets under management, reaching Rs 1.89 lakh crore.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) has reported an impressive 58 percent increase in consolidated net profit for the December 2025 quarter, reaching Rs 721 crore. This growth is mainly attributed to robust performance in its assets and private wealth management sectors.

The Mumbai-based financial powerhouse saw its operating profit after tax (PAT) climb to Rs 611 crore, a 16 percent year-on-year rise, supported by an 11.3 percent increase in total net revenue to Rs 1,497 crore.

Further highlights include a 65 percent leap in PAT from the asset management section to Rs 227 crore, a substantial 55 percent surge in Mutual Fund SIP inflows, and a dominant presence in capital markets with profits increasing by 15 percent to Rs 70 crore. MOFSL's board has also declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share.

