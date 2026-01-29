Tragedy Strikes Baramati: Learjet Crash Investigation Intensifies

The investigation into the fatal Learjet 45 crash near Baramati airstrip, which resulted in the deaths of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others, is gaining momentum. Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu has called for the Maharashtra government's collaboration in ensuring a thorough and speedy inquiry into the accident.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is leading the investigation after the plane crashed during its second landing attempt in challenging conditions. The black box has been recovered, which is vital for uncovering the crash's details. Minister Naidu has formally requested Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to support the probe by facilitating site access and local assistance.

Meanwhile, Bombardier, the Canadian maker of the Learjet 45, expressed condolences but withheld comments on the crash cause pending investigation outcomes. Evidence gathering by AAIB continues, with teams from Delhi and Mumbai onsite to expedite the process.

(With inputs from agencies.)