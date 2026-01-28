Learjet 45 Crashes at Baramati; AAIB Probes Fatal Accident

A Learjet 45 aircraft operated by M/s VSR Ventures Pvt. Ltd. crashed at Baramati airfield on 28 January 2026 while operating the Mumbai–Baramati sector, resulting in the loss of all five occupants on board, including Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri Ajit Pawar.

The aircraft, bearing registration VT-SSK, was carrying two crew members and three passengers. All occupants sustained fatal injuries in the accident.

Aircraft and Operator Details

VSR Ventures Pvt. Ltd. is a Non-Scheduled Operator (NSOP) holding Permit No. 07/2014. The operator’s Air Operator Permit (AOP) was last renewed on 3 April 2023 and remains valid until 20 April 2028. The company operates a fleet of 17 aircraft, including Learjet 45s, Embraer 135BJ, King Air B200 and Pilatus PC-12 aircraft.

The aircraft involved in the accident was manufactured in 2010 and held a valid Certificate of Airworthiness and Airworthiness Review Certificate, with no outstanding airworthiness issues. The last DGCA regulatory audit, conducted in February 2025, reported no Level-I findings.

Notably, another Learjet 45 operated by the company (VT-DBL) was involved in a landing accident at Mumbai Airport in September 2023, which remains under investigation.

Crew Experience

The Pilot-in-Command, an ATPL holder, had over 15,000 flying hours with valid medical and proficiency checks. The co-pilot, a CPL holder, had approximately 1,500 flying hours, with all medical and instrument ratings current.

Sequence of Events

Baramati is an uncontrolled airfield, with traffic information provided by instructors and pilots from local flying training organisations.

According to preliminary information:

The aircraft first contacted Baramati at 0818 IST.

It was released by Pune Approach at 30 NM inbound, with descent advised under visual meteorological conditions at pilot discretion.

The crew was informed that winds were calm and visibility was approximately 3,000 metres.

On the first approach to Runway 11, the crew reported the runway not in sight and initiated a go-around.

During the subsequent approach, the crew again reported difficulty acquiring the runway visually before stating it was in sight.

The aircraft was cleared to land at 0843 IST, but no readback was received.

At 0844 IST, flames were observed near the threshold of Runway 11, prompting emergency response.

The wreckage was found on the left side of the runway near the threshold of Runway 11.

Investigation Underway

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has taken over the investigation, and the Director General, AAIB, is proceeding to the accident site. Authorities have stated that further details will be shared as the investigation progresses.

The incident has cast a pall over the aviation and political community, with officials stressing that conclusions will only be drawn after a thorough technical investigation.