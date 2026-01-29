Tragic End for Bengaluru IT Engineer at Gurugram Hotel

A 38-year-old IT engineer from Bengaluru was discovered dead in a Gurugram hotel bathroom, officials reported on Thursday. The police suspect a heart attack may be the cause of his untimely death.

Vijay Sarup, the deceased, had arrived in Gurugram for work three days prior along with nine colleagues from his company. The incident took place at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Sector 29, where separate rooms had been reserved for the group. While some employees had left a day earlier, Sarup and others had planned to check out on Thursday but he failed to respond to repeated calls from his colleagues.

The hotel staff alerted the police, who discovered Sarup lifeless in the bathroom. Authorities collected evidence at the scene, and his body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)