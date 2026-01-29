Pilots' grouping ALPA India urges everyone not to create narratives about Baramati plane crash

Pilots' grouping ALPA India has expressed its condolences to the families of those who died in the Baramati plane crash and urged everyone to refrain from spreading rumours or creating narratives about the accident. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, two pilots and two others died in the Learjet 45 plane crash near Baramati airstrip on Wednesday morning. ''We firmly believe that both pilots would have exercised the highest standards of professionalism and did everything humanly possible, to their very last breath, to safeguard the aircraft and those on board,'' the Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPA India) said in a release. It also urged everyone to refrain from speculation, rumours, or creating narratives without the benefit of verified facts and a proper investigation. ''We are confident that DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) and AAIB (Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau) will conduct a thorough, fair, and transparent investigation and will come out with their findings in due course,'' it said. Further, ALPA India said it will extend any assistance required for DGCA and AAIB in the interest of a fair, transparent, and professional investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)