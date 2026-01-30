CKK Retail Mart Limited Successfully Completes Anchor Investor Allocation Ahead of IPO Opening on January 30, 2026

Mumbai, January 30, 2026 – CKK Retail Mart Limited has successfully completed the Anchor Investor allocation in connection with its proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO), ahead of the issue opening for public subscription. Pursuant to the resolution passed by the Board of Directors and in consultation with the Book Running Lead Manager, the Company has allotted 6,00,000 equity shares to Anchor Investors at an Anchor Investor allocation price of ₹163 per equity share, aggregating to ₹9.78 crore. Anchor Investor Allocation Details Sr. No. Name of Anchor Investor No. of Equity Shares Allotted % of Anchor Portion Bid Price (₹) 1 Akalpya India Investment Trust – Akalpya India Equity Fund 3,00,000 50.00% 163 2 Magnifica Global Opportunities VCC – MGO High Conviction Fund Incorporated VCC Sub-Fund 3,00,000 50.00% 163 Total 6,00,000 100.00% - IPO Details • Total Issue Size: Up to 54,00,000 equity shares • Price Band: ₹155 – ₹163 per equity share • Face Value: ₹10 per equity share • IPO Size: ₹88.02 crore (at upper price band) • Anchor Portion: 6,00,000 equity shares • Issue Opens: January 30, 2026 • Issue Closes: February 3, 2026 • Listing Platform: NSE Emerge About CKK Retail Mart Limited CKK Retail Mart Limited is an FMCG company with a strong foundation in agro-commodity trading and distribution, offering a diversified product portfolio across sugar, pulses, rice, ghee, milk powder, beverages, and other value-added food products. The Company operates across key markets including Maharashtra, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, Tripura, Karnataka, and Chhattisgarh, supported by an established super-stockist and distributor network. CKK is in the process of transitioning towards a brand-led, consumer-focused FMCG model, with increasing presence in packaged food and beverage categories. In FY25, the Company reported, Revenue of ₹30,118.67 lakhs, EBITDA of ₹2,260.12 lakhs (7.50%) and PAT of ₹1,636.10 lakhs (5.43%). Disclaimer This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to purchase securities. The equity shares of the Company are being offered only through the Red Herring Prospectus filed with NSE Emerge. Investors should refer to the prospectus, including the section titled ''Risk Factors'', for a detailed understanding before making any investment decision.

