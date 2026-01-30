Rly ministry gives nod to start 4 new line projects in Bengal
The Railway Ministry has given its nod to start four new line projects in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas and Nadia districts, strengthening connectivity near the India-Bangladesh border, an official said on Friday. The four railway lines, with a total length of over 53 km, will also boost socio-economic development in the region, the Eastern Railway official said in a statement. The projects, which have been greenlighted, are Bangaon-Poramaheshtala (20 km), Bangaon-Chandabazar (11.5 km), Chandabazar-Bagdah (13.8 km) and Ranaghat (Aranghata)-Duttaphulia (8.17 km), it said. ''Strategically, it will strengthen connectivity near the India-Bangladesh border and improve national security,'' the statement said. It added that these new railway lines, when operational, will boost trade and support local agriculture by enabling faster and cheaper transportation of goods.
