Left Menu

Abhee Ventures acquires 45 acres in Gunjur, Bengaluru for a landmark luxury residential township

Abhee Ventures, one of South India's fastest-growing real estate developers, has acquired a 45-acre prime land parcel in Gunjur, East Bengaluru, to develop a large luxury residential township. The acquisition marks a key milestone in the company's growth strategy and reflects strong conviction in Bengaluru's expanding eastern corridor.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 30-01-2026 17:18 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 17:18 IST
Abhee Ventures acquires 45 acres in Gunjur, Bengaluru for a landmark luxury residential township
Abhee Ventures acquires 45 acres in Gunjur, Bengaluru for a landmark luxury residential township. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

PNN Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 30: Abhee Ventures, one of South India's fastest-growing real estate developers, has acquired a 45-acre prime land parcel in Gunjur, East Bengaluru, to develop a large luxury residential township. The acquisition marks a key milestone in the company's growth strategy and reflects strong conviction in Bengaluru's expanding eastern corridor.

The township is envisioned as a next-generation, master-planned luxury community with premium residences, expansive green landscapes, and world-class lifestyle amenities--reinforcing Abhee Ventures' commitment to future-ready residential development and strengthening its presence in the luxury segment. Ahead of the launch, Abhee Ventures has engaged Ashwinder R. Singh, reflecting its intent to step into the ranks of Bengaluru's most institutionally run, Category A developers. The association reflects Abhee Ventures' belief that enduring brands are built through repeatable systems--product clarity, governance, distribution discipline, and delivery credibility.

Singh brings decades of leadership across India's residential real estate ecosystem--serving as CEO, JLL Residential, co-founder and first CEO, ANAROCK, and CEO (Residential), Bhartiya City. He also serves as Chairman, CII Real Estate Committee. Today, he is an entrepreneur and co-founder of BCD ROYALE and serves as Vice Chairman of BCD Group. The association builds on the long-standing relationship between BCD Group and Abhee Ventures, with BCD having served as a construction partner over the last three years, including the delivery of Abhee Celestial City Phase 1. Focused on the Phase 2 launch cycle, Singh will support brand positioning, go-to-market strategy, and stakeholder engagement.

Commenting on the acquisition, Mr Nagaraj Reddy, Founder & Managing Director, Abhee Ventures said: "Gunjur, which is conveniently located near Outer Ring Road, Sarjapur and Whitefield, represents the future of residential growth in Bengaluru. Surrounded by international schools, this neighbourhood boasts several infrastructure developments within a 4km radius, like the upcoming Peripheral Ring Road, the upcoming Sarjapur Road METRO station and the ambitious SWIFT City project. This acquisition reflects our vision to create landmark developments that offer space, comfort, and a superior lifestyle, while delivering long-term value to our customers. Also, I am excited about our association with Ashwinder R. Singh, which aims to enhance further our institutional strength, market leadership, and execution capability for large-format townships." About Abhee Ventures

Abhee Ventures is a Bengaluru-based real estate developer focused on design-led, high-quality residential projects. Known for transparency, timely delivery, and customer-centricity, the company has delivered multiple apartment and plotted developments and continues to expand across key growth corridors of the city. Abhee Ventures is committed to building homes that combine architectural excellence with functional, future-ready living. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
2
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
3
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
4
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026