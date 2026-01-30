Video of cop screaming surfaces day after Lokayukta trap in Bengaluru

A day after a police inspector was caught while allegedly accepting a Rs 4 lakh bribe, a video showing him screaming surfaced on social media on Friday. In the video, Inspector Govindaraju, in uniform, is seen being held by Lokayukta officials as he shouts continuously while attempting to resist arrest. According to the Lokayukta police, Govindaraju was attached to the K P Agrahara police station. He was trapped on January 29 while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 4 lakh in the city. The inspector was caught following a complaint filed by Md Akbar (42), who alleged that Govindaraju had demanded Rs 5 lakh to help him in connection with a case registered at the K P Agrahara police station. Based on the complaint, the Lokayukta police registered a case against the inspector under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Officials said the accused had already collected Rs 1 lakh from the complainant earlier and was caught while allegedly receiving the remaining Rs 4 lakh. Further investigation is underway, officials added. Police said the complainant had been booked in a cheating case, and Govindaraju allegedly offered to help him secure bail in exchange for the bribe. Reacting to the video, former Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said it had brought disrepute to the police force. ''Extremely shameful behaviour. Another instance of disgraceful conduct in uniform. There are over one lakh police personnel in Karnataka who feel let down by such actions while wearing khaki,'' Rao said in a post on 'X'.

