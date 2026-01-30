Left Menu

Video of cop screaming surfaces day after Lokayukta trap in Bengaluru

Based on the complaint, the Lokayukta police registered a case against the inspector under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Officials said the accused had already collected Rs 1 lakh from the complainant earlier and was caught while allegedly receiving the remaining Rs 4 lakh.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-01-2026 18:35 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 18:35 IST
Video of cop screaming surfaces day after Lokayukta trap in Bengaluru
  • Country:
  • India

A day after a police inspector was caught while allegedly accepting a Rs 4 lakh bribe, a video showing him screaming surfaced on social media on Friday. In the video, Inspector Govindaraju, in uniform, is seen being held by Lokayukta officials as he shouts continuously while attempting to resist arrest. According to the Lokayukta police, Govindaraju was attached to the K P Agrahara police station. He was trapped on January 29 while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 4 lakh in the city. The inspector was caught following a complaint filed by Md Akbar (42), who alleged that Govindaraju had demanded Rs 5 lakh to help him in connection with a case registered at the K P Agrahara police station. Based on the complaint, the Lokayukta police registered a case against the inspector under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Officials said the accused had already collected Rs 1 lakh from the complainant earlier and was caught while allegedly receiving the remaining Rs 4 lakh. Further investigation is underway, officials added. Police said the complainant had been booked in a cheating case, and Govindaraju allegedly offered to help him secure bail in exchange for the bribe. Reacting to the video, former Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said it had brought disrepute to the police force. ''Extremely shameful behaviour. Another instance of disgraceful conduct in uniform. There are over one lakh police personnel in Karnataka who feel let down by such actions while wearing khaki,'' Rao said in a post on 'X'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
2
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
3
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
4
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026