Sri Vijaya Puram airport in Andaman adjudged best in its category

The Veer Savarkar International (VSI) Airport here in Andaman and Nicobar Islands has been awarded the best airport in the under 5 million passengers' category, an official said on Friday. Majority of the facilities under the Airports Authority of India fall in the category of under 5 million, the official said. ''It's a proud moment. I would like to commend my team for making this happen,'' VSI Airport Director Muneer Madampat said. ''This global recognition will attract global aviation players in the region and enhance the aerial connectivity, give a boost to expanding tourism and will also embolden the island economy.'' The VSI Airport received the recognition at 'Wings India 2026', Asia's largest event on civil aviation, in Hyderabad on Thursday. The objective of the event is to pave the way for the future of Indian Aviation from Design to Deployment, Manufacturing to Maintenance, Inclusivity to Innovation and Safety to Sustainability. ''The best airport award at such a mega international event has offered a significant strategic advantage that goes beyond mere recognition, such as a catalyst for growth, credibility, and brand differentiation. This award validates excellence, offering third-party assurance to clients, partners, and investors that civil aviation in Andaman & Nicobar Islands operates at the highest international standards,'' a senior airport official said. The New Integrated Terminal Building of VSI Airport was inaugurated on July 18, 2023, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing. ''Our teamwork led to operationalisation of DVOR (a short or medium-range radio navigation system), Instrumental Landing System and international flights, establishing the airport as a commercial hot spot, and paved the way for getting the award,'' the official said. When contacted, the previous VSI Airport Director, Devender Yadav, said, ''This global recognition of the Civil Aviation Infrastructure in Andaman & Nicobar Islands will attract global aviation players in the region and enhance the aerial connectivity, give boost to expanding tourism and will also embolden the island economy.'' The new terminal building is capable of handling 1,200 passengers during the busiest operational hour and about 50 lakh passengers annually. Inspired from nature, the architectural design of the airport terminal resembles a shell shaped structure depicting sea and islands.

