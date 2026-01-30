Nestle shares climb over 3 pc post Q3 earnings

Shares of FMCG major Nestle India on Friday climbed over 3 per cent after the firm reported a 45.12 per cent rise in consolidated net profit in the third quarter ended December 31, 2025. The stock edged higher by 3.39 per cent to settle at Rs 1,331.45 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 4 per cent to hit the 52-week high of Rs 1,339.85. At the NSE, the stock climbed 3.45 per cent to end at Rs 1,332.40. Nestle India on Friday reported a 45.12 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 998.42 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, on the back of a nearly five-year high volume growth, driving its highest-ever quarterly revenue. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 688.01 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, Nestle India said in a regulatory filing. Consolidated revenue from operations in the third quarter stood at Rs 5,667.04 crore as against Rs 4,779.73 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at Rs 4,667.63 crore as compared to Rs 3,861.91 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said. Nestle India said its board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 7 per equity share of the face value of Re 1 each for the financial year 2025-26.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)