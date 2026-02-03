Left Menu

French Police Raid Elon Musk's Social Media Network X Amidst Deepening Investigation

French police conducted a raid on Elon Musk's social media platform X, linked to a broadening investigation into suspected algorithm abuse and fraudulent data extraction. The probe now includes alleged complicity in child-pornographic images and explicit deepfakes. Musk and former CEO Linda Yaccarino are summoned for questioning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2026 16:02 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 16:02 IST
On Tuesday, French police raided the offices of Elon Musk's social media network, X, as part of an expansive investigation. French prosecutor's office is probing suspected abuse of algorithms and fraudulent data extraction linked to the platform.

The investigation's scope has broadened due to complaints about X's AI chatbot, Grok. Alleged complicity in the dissemination of child pornography and sexually explicit deepfakes are now under review. Musk and X's former CEO Linda Yaccarino are summoned for questioning on April 20.

French officials note this investigation aims to ensure X operates in compliance with national laws. The prosecutor's cybercrime unit is collaborating with French police and Europol in this effort. Initially triggered by a lawmaker's complaint about biased algorithms, the investigation led the office to shift communications from X to LinkedIn and Instagram.

(With inputs from agencies.)

