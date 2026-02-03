India's Strategic Oil Balancing Act Amidst U.S. Trade Deal
The Kremlin has not heard from India about stopping Russian oil purchases, despite Trump's U.S.-India trade deal, which involves India halting these purchases. Moscow values its strategic partnership with India. India became a top buyer of Russian crude after the Ukraine conflict, sparking backlash from Western nations.
The Kremlin has stated it has yet to receive any communication from India regarding halting purchases of Russian oil. This follows U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of a trade deal with India, which includes provisions for India to stop buying Russian oil.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that while Russia respects U.S.-Indian bilateral relations, it has not observed any confirmation from Delhi about ceasing oil imports. Peskov emphasized the importance of Russia-India's growing strategic partnership.
Since the onset of the war in Ukraine, India emerged as a significant buyer of Russian oil, a move criticized by Western countries aiming to weaken Moscow's energy sector revenues. Peskov reaffirmed Russia's commitment to enhancing ties with India amidst these geopolitical tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India has got a good deal with US because of personal relationship between PM Modi and US President Donald Trump: Goyal.
Indonesia's Covert Russian Oil Imports Amid Global Pressure
Tensions Mount Over Russian Oil Purchases Amid Trade Negotiations
Moscow Dismisses India's Alleged Halt on Russian Oil Purchases
China and Uruguay Forge Ahead: A Strategic Partnership in a Multipolar World