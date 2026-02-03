India's Strategic Oil Balancing Act Amidst U.S. Trade Deal

The Kremlin has stated it has yet to receive any communication from India regarding halting purchases of Russian oil. This follows U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of a trade deal with India, which includes provisions for India to stop buying Russian oil.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that while Russia respects U.S.-Indian bilateral relations, it has not observed any confirmation from Delhi about ceasing oil imports. Peskov emphasized the importance of Russia-India's growing strategic partnership.

Since the onset of the war in Ukraine, India emerged as a significant buyer of Russian oil, a move criticized by Western countries aiming to weaken Moscow's energy sector revenues. Peskov reaffirmed Russia's commitment to enhancing ties with India amidst these geopolitical tensions.

