India's Strategic Oil Balancing Act Amidst U.S. Trade Deal

The Kremlin has not heard from India about stopping Russian oil purchases, despite Trump's U.S.-India trade deal, which involves India halting these purchases. Moscow values its strategic partnership with India. India became a top buyer of Russian crude after the Ukraine conflict, sparking backlash from Western nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2026 16:01 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 16:01 IST
The Kremlin has stated it has yet to receive any communication from India regarding halting purchases of Russian oil. This follows U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of a trade deal with India, which includes provisions for India to stop buying Russian oil.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that while Russia respects U.S.-Indian bilateral relations, it has not observed any confirmation from Delhi about ceasing oil imports. Peskov emphasized the importance of Russia-India's growing strategic partnership.

Since the onset of the war in Ukraine, India emerged as a significant buyer of Russian oil, a move criticized by Western countries aiming to weaken Moscow's energy sector revenues. Peskov reaffirmed Russia's commitment to enhancing ties with India amidst these geopolitical tensions.

