Century Plyboards Stakes Its Claim in the US Market

Century Plyboards India Ltd is preparing to substantially increase its exports to the United States, as favorable trade dynamics and a supportive tariff environment create new opportunities. This strategic expansion was announced by Managing Director Sanjay Agarwal, who emphasized the shift in business approach.

Previously cautious, the company had held back on exporting laminates and exterior products to the US. However, recent changes in the tariff structure have made exports more viable, prompting Century Plyboards to accelerate its overseas sales efforts.

The improved business sentiment and expectations of robust global engagement have fueled this optimistic outlook. Agarwal credits the central government's trade diplomacy for fostering an exporter-friendly atmosphere, benefiting sectors like pharma, engineering, and auto ancillaries.

