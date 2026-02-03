Left Menu

Unlocking India's Retail Potential: Economic Growth on the Horizon

India is poised to become the world's third-largest economy within the next few years, with significant growth potential in the retail sector. Dr. Dhananjay Datar emphasizes the need for reduced taxation and increased foreign investment to attract NRIs and boost job creation, ultimately making consumer goods more affordable.

India is on the brink of becoming the world's third-largest economy, driven by expanding opportunities and trade agreements with major global players like the UK and the EU. To capitalize on this growth, boosting the retail sector is essential.

Dr. Dhananjay Datar, the renowned 'Masala King' and chairman of Adil Group of Super Stores, commended the Union Budget's potential but highlighted a gap—India needs more investment from Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and tax reforms to thrive. He believes these measures will stimulate job creation and make consumer goods more affordable.

With India's vast population, the retail market holds remarkable promise, yet it lacks sufficient professionals to compete internationally. Dr. Datar encourages the government to incentivize NRI engagement and foreign direct investment, which could transform India's retail landscape, creating new jobs and driving economic growth.

