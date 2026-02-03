In a developing story, Russia has clarified it has received no official word from India regarding the cessation of Russian oil imports. This statement comes in the wake of assertions made by former US President Donald Trump that Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed to cease purchases from Russia.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov emphasized that no declarations have been made from New Delhi, according to reports from Russian media. He reiterated Russia's commitment to nurturing its relationship with India amidst these claims.

Despite public statements from the US, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak maintains that Russian energy remains in global demand, ensuring a balance in supply and demand. India's substantial oil imports, primarily from various international sources, continue without an official halt, highlighting its position as a top global oil importer.