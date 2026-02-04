World Bank Appoints Tony Verheijen as Resident Representative for Togo

The World Bank Group has appointed Antonius (Tony) Verheijen as its new Resident Representative for Togo, reinforcing its commitment to unified, country-focused support under the Group’s integrated operating model.

In his new role, Mr Verheijen will oversee the combined portfolios of the World Bank (IBRD and IDA), the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) in Togo. The appointment reflects the World Bank Group’s strategy to better align its institutions to support national development priorities more effectively.

“I am very excited to begin my new assignment and to represent the entire World Bank Group,” Mr Verheijen said. “This role allows me to leverage the full strength of the Group to support economic opportunities and job creation for Togolese youth and communities, and to ensure our programmes deliver real impact for beneficiaries.”

Extensive Global Experience

A Dutch national, Mr Verheijen brings more than 20 years of experience with the World Bank Group across Asia, Europe and Africa. He has previously served as:

Country Manager in Afghanistan (Kabul) and Côte d’Ivoire

Resident Representative in Tunisia and Serbia

Senior official in the Public Sector Management and Governance Department for Europe and Central Asia

He holds a PhD from Leiden University in the Netherlands and has built his career around public sector management, civil service reform, governance, anti-corruption and economic management.

Priorities in Togo

As Resident Representative, Mr Verheijen will focus on:

Consolidating implementation of the World Bank Group–Togo Partnership Framework

Promoting inclusive and sustainable economic growth

Supporting poverty reduction and key governance reforms

Mobilising private capital to drive job creation

He becomes the 13th Resident Representative since the World Bank opened its office in Togo in 1982.

Strong and Growing Portfolio

The World Bank Group’s current portfolio in Togo totals $1.49 billion, comprising:

18 operations, including 10 national and 8 regional projects

Between 2020 and 2025, IFC invested and mobilised a record $320 million in Togo, underlining the growing role of the private sector in the country’s development.

World Bank Group-supported programmes in Togo span key priority areas including jobs, energy, governance, agriculture, health, education, social protection, water, transport, local development and urban development.

The Group says the appointment will help strengthen coordination across institutions and deepen impact as Togo advances its development and reform agenda.