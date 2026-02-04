Left Menu

Pidilite Eyes Robust US Export Recovery Amid Tariff Adjustments

Pidilite Industries projects a swift rebound in US exports after recent India-US tariff revisions. Despite a Q3 slowdown, the company targets continued double-digit growth for Q4 and FY'27. Recent earnings show a 12% rise in net profit amid fluctuating exports. A positive outlook is maintained amid trade negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2026 14:40 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 14:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Pidilite Industries is optimistic about a swift recovery in its US exports following a slowdown in Q3 FY'26 due to the India-US tariff revision. Managing Director Sudhanshu Vats announced on Wednesday that the company anticipates sustaining 'double-digit underlying volume growth' in the upcoming quarter and fiscal year, FY'27.

In its December quarter earnings report, Pidilite revealed a 12% increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 623.84 crore. Despite a 10.12% revenue rise to Rs 3,709.91 crore, the industrial products sector saw diminished exports, impacting EBIT. Vats expressed confidence in the export component's swift recovery by quarter's end.

Pidilite, known for adhesives, sealants, and construction chemicals, also foresees benefits from the India-US tariff revisions in its B2B business segments such as leather chemicals and footwear. Meanwhile, Pidilite is keenly observing the Free Trade Agreement with the EU, predicting a positive impact by year's end after European Parliament ratification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

