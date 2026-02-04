Tragic Expressway Accident: Infant Killed, 12 Injured in Bus Crash

A tragic accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway has resulted in the death of an infant and injuries to at least 12 passengers after a double-decker bus overturned, police reported.

The crash took place near milestone 55.44, within Nasirpur police station limits, when the driver allegedly dozed off, causing the bus to veer out of control. It was headed from Delhi to Gorakhpur with around 45 passengers on board.

Rescue teams were swiftly dispatched to the scene. According to Station House Officer Nasirpur Gyanendra Singh Solanki, 10 to 12 passengers sustained minor injuries and were taken to the Community Health Centre in Shikohabad for treatment. Tragically, a three-month-old named Shubh, the son of passenger Krishna Yadav, lost his life in the accident. The family chose not to conduct a post-mortem.

(With inputs from agencies.)