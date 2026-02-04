Haryana Chief Minister Saini Rebuts Congress Claims on Union Budget

In a recent press conference, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini dismissed accusations by Congress leaders that the Union Budget overlooked Haryana. Saini emphasized that the budget would drive growth across agriculture, industry, and infrastructure within the state.

Labeling Congress leaders as 'tweet masters,' Saini criticized them for allegedly misleading the public regarding the budget's contents. He noted substantial improvements in allocations to agriculture and increased pensions under Prime Minister Modi's tenure, contrasting this with Congress's previous provisions.

Saini also addressed concerns around the India-US trade deal, refuting claims that it harms India's agricultural sector. He argued that the deal serves Haryana's interests, reflecting the state's agrarian and export-oriented economy. Saini predicted continued BJP electoral success, fueled by recent development strides.

(With inputs from agencies.)