Visa Delays and Unrest Force Iranian Shooting Team Out of Asian Championships

The Iranian shooting team, comprising 28 members, has been compelled to withdraw from the Asian Championships due to delayed visa applications, an issue exacerbated by political unrest in their home country.

The absence of this powerhouse squad, which had won eight medals at the previous event, including two golds, marks a significant setback for the competition. Efforts to secure last-minute participation were ultimately thwarted by ongoing unrest and logistical challenges.

With 311 shooters from 20 federations competing, India leads the event with a large contingent. The absence of Iran, a nation with a strong shooting legacy, reshapes the dynamics of the championships.

