Strengthening Bonds: PM Modi's Strategic Visit to Malaysia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Malaysia to enhance bilateral ties in trade, investment, and security. This visit, part of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, will feature discussions with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and interactions with industries and the Indian diaspora.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Malaysia on a crucial two-day diplomatic mission aimed at bolstering bilateral relations in diverse sectors, including trade, investment, and maritime security. This marks Modi's third visit to Malaysia and comes after the bilateral relationship was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in August 2024.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced that Modi's February visit will include bilateral discussions with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. The prime minister will also engage with the Indian community and representatives from business and industry sectors. The 10th India-Malaysia CEO Forum is scheduled to coincide with Modi's visit, further emphasizing economic collaboration.

The MEA highlighted that India and Malaysia have deep-rooted historical and cultural ties, further strengthened by a 2.9 million strong Indian diaspora in Malaysia. The visit provides a platform to review comprehensive cooperation in areas like defense, security, technology, healthcare, and tourism, paving the way for future engagements and mutual benefits.

