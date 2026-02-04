Left Menu

Indian Gas Market Surges with Record Trading Activity in January 2026

The Indian gas market witnessed heightened activity in January 2026, with trading volumes on the Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) reaching 8.4 million MMBtu. This marks a 50% increase from December and a 17% rise year-on-year. City gas networks' demand and domestic HPHT gas trading fueled this surge amid a significant price drop.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2026 17:05 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 17:05 IST
Indian Gas Market Surges with Record Trading Activity in January 2026
Representative Image (Image/@IGX_India_). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In January 2026, the Indian gas market experienced a notable uptick in activity, as evidenced by the latest data from the Indian Gas Exchange (IGX). With trading volumes rising to 8.4 million Metric Million British thermal units (MMBtu)—equivalent to approximately 212 million standard cubic meters—there was a significant 50% increase over the previous month and a 17% increase from the same month last year.

This boost in activity can be attributed largely to heightened demand within city gas networks and a rise in domestic gas trading from high-pressure, high-temperature (HPHT) fields. Happily for consumers, even as trading expanded, the cost of gas fell, with the benchmark Indian Gas Price Index (GIXI) dropping to Rs 962 per MMBtu in January. This represents a 3% decrease from December and a substantial 21% decrease from January 2025.

The release outlined that the increased trading volume was rooted in CGD demand and domestic HPHT gas trading, with prices trending downward year-on-year due to expanded local supply. Throughout the month, 145 trades were recorded, with approximately 84% of the gas sold as domestic HPHT gas at the governmental ceiling price of Rs 878 per MMBtu. The remaining gas sold at free-market prices, determined by both buyers and sellers, saw active participation from producers in regions such as Bokaro, Jaya, and the KG Basin. Dahej stood out as the leading spot for free-market gas trades, while Gadimoga was noted for ceiling-priced gas sales.

In terms of contract popularity, fortnightly agreements led the pack with 69 trades, closely followed by monthly contracts. The market also observed small-scale liquefied natural gas (ssLNG) transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Job Growth Stalls Amid Mixed Sector Performance

U.S. Job Growth Stalls Amid Mixed Sector Performance

 Global
2
Chaos Erupts in Lok Sabha: Opposition Protests Over Controversial Remarks

Chaos Erupts in Lok Sabha: Opposition Protests Over Controversial Remarks

 India
3
Anti-Drone System 'Baaz Akh' Thwarts Cross-Border Heroin Smuggling

Anti-Drone System 'Baaz Akh' Thwarts Cross-Border Heroin Smuggling

 India
4
Pawar Family Navigates Political and Personal Turmoil

Pawar Family Navigates Political and Personal Turmoil

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026