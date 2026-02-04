Indian Railways' Punctuality on Delicate Tracks: A Comprehensive Review

A parliamentary committee has raised an alarm over the decline in punctuality of Indian Railways, observing a drop from 90% in 2021-22 to 73.62% in 2023-24.

The Public Accounts Committee's report critiqued the 'misleading' recording methods and urged revisions in punctuality assessments to integrate measurements at all stations, exceeding the current practice.

Despite advancements, speed goals for passenger and freight trains remain unmet. The Committee called for a comprehensive plan involving zonal railways to enhance speeds while safeguarding safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)