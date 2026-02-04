Emami Ltd's Strong Q3 Performance Boosted by Cost Discipline and Innovation
Emami Ltd reported a 14.5% rise in profit after tax to Rs 319.48 crore for the December quarter, driven by cost discipline, pricing actions, and robust performance by core brands. Revenue from operations increased by 9.75% to Rs 1,151.81 crore. The company maintained strong growth in domestic and international markets.
Homegrown FMCG leader Emami Ltd has reported a notable 14.5% increase in profit after tax for the December quarter, reaching Rs 319.48 crore. This impressive performance was driven by stringent cost discipline, strategic pricing, and a robust showing by its core brands.
During this period, Emami's operating revenue saw a 9.75% uplift, hitting Rs 1,151.81 crore. The company's gross margins expanded to 70.6%, reflecting effectiveness in cost management, judicious pricing strategies, and stable input costs.
Domestically, Emami achieved an 11% increase in revenue, supported by a 9% rise in volume. Its international business also experienced a 9% sales growth, partly due to strategic expansion in SAARC and CIS regions. The board has approved a Rs 6 per share dividend for the financial year 2025-26.
