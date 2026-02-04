Emami Ltd's Strong Q3 Performance Boosted by Cost Discipline and Innovation

Homegrown FMCG leader Emami Ltd has reported a notable 14.5% increase in profit after tax for the December quarter, reaching Rs 319.48 crore. This impressive performance was driven by stringent cost discipline, strategic pricing, and a robust showing by its core brands.

During this period, Emami's operating revenue saw a 9.75% uplift, hitting Rs 1,151.81 crore. The company's gross margins expanded to 70.6%, reflecting effectiveness in cost management, judicious pricing strategies, and stable input costs.

Domestically, Emami achieved an 11% increase in revenue, supported by a 9% rise in volume. Its international business also experienced a 9% sales growth, partly due to strategic expansion in SAARC and CIS regions. The board has approved a Rs 6 per share dividend for the financial year 2025-26.

